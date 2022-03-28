Muhsin Corbbrey always felt at home in the octagon with someone else in his grasp.



“Combat sports is kind of like my therapy, my place of comfort,” Corbbrey said.



Corbbrey spent more than two decades in his happy place, fighting all over the world as a mixed martial artist.



“In 2001, I made my pro debut,” Corbbrey said, “From there, I’ve fought all over the world. I’ve fought 55 fights between boxing, kickboxing, muay thai and mixed martial arts.”

That fighting career took Corbbrey from a rough upbringing in Tulsa, Oklahoma to a life that has spanned the globe.

“I’ve fought in Thailand multiple times. I’ve fought in Australia, South America, Singapore. I’m a world champion, a national champion, a state champion and a regional champion. So I’ve won at pretty much every level of the sport, in multiple sports,” Corbbrey said.



However, the biggest title he holds these days is one of teacher at Champions Training Center, his gym on Abercorn Street in Savannah.

“This will probably be my last year competing,” Corbbrey said. “Then I’m going to leave it to these younger guys. Focusing on coaching and building athletes, it’s kind of eye-opening.”



Corbbrey is far from the only accomplished fighter teaching at the gym.

“We treat you like family from day one,” said instructor Chase Archer. “There’s a lot of tough love, a lot of hearing things that you may not want to hear but you need to hear. Everyone supports everybody.”

Although there are future professionals in the gym, most are far from it.

“The vast majority of the people training here don’t want to fight,” Corbbrey said. “They never want to fight. But they want to come in and get an amazing workout, they want to learn self defense tactics that can save their life.”



“This is where they can come and just breathe and just kind of let things out,” Archer said. “There’s something about a combat-type sport where you just give everything on the mat in the night with a bunch of people who are like minded and it just gets something out of you.”

It’s a space that’s equal measures violent and safe: just like its been for Corbbrey.