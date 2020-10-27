Moffet out as Georgia Southern women’s soccer coach

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – After two years at the helm, Josh Moffet will not be returning to the Georgia Southern women’s soccer program.

In a release sent Monday afternoon, the Georgia Southern Athletics Department stated it would not be renewing Moffet’s contract for 2021. While Moffet helped the Eagles to 6 wins last year, he was not seen on the sidelines at all in games WSAV attended this year.

The athletic department a national search for a new coach is underway immediately and would not be commenting on the search any further.