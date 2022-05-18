SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – No Windsor Forest athlete had ever won the Ashley Dearing Award in the 68-year history of the award coming into the 2022 nomination process.



That officially changed on Wednesday.



Knight senior Micheal Caballero brought the award for the most versatile male athlete in Chatham County to the south side for the first time ever, winning the 69th annual award.



“It means a lot,” Caballero said. “When I got the phone call, I was very excited because nobody in Windsor Forest history has had this award. It made me proud for my school, proud for my community, everything.”



Caballero was a running back for the Knights’ football team, racking up 1.023 rushing yards and 6 TDs, propelling his team to a fourth straight playoff appearance. His talents on the field did not go under the radar; he will get to play football for Middle Georgia State next year.



Those talents on the gridiron existed alongside production on the basketball court and soccer pitch. Caballero was a key contributor on a Knights team that reached the state finals in 2022, then took up soccer for the first time in high school on a 13-3 squad that made the second round of the playoffs.



In order to be eligible for the award, athletes have to play football and basketball, plus one other spring sport.



“Never let someone get in your head and tell you to play just one sport,” Caballero said. “If you’re an athlete, you’re an athlete. If it’s in you, it’s in you.”



Prior to Caballero’s win, the award had been in Benedictine’s trophy cabinet for two years, with Gavin Stewart winning in 2020 and Trent Broadnax claiming the prize in 2021.