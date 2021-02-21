Mic’d Up: WSAV tries out for the Savannah Bananas new Premier Team

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Bananas held tryouts for the new ‘Premier Team’ and one member of the WSAV sports was there to give it his all in an attempt to make the squad!

WSAV sports reporter showed up on an empty stomach with no glove, soccer cleats, and no competitive baseball experience in over a decade. Sounds like a recipe for success!

Check out his ‘mic’d up’ tryout in the video above! Monday on WSAV at 11, sports director Andrew Goldstein introduces you to the incredible cast of characters that took the field for Saturday’s event.