STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Metter Tigers had to cool their heels for over two hours on Tuesday night thanks to a round of storms that moved through Statesboro.



When they got off the bench, the Tigers made it count.



Metter defeated Charlton County, 8-7, in Game of the GHSA A-Public baseball state finals. Charlton scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a 7-6 lead, but Metter countered with two of their own in the bottom half of the frame.



A bases-loaded walk issued to Reese Hadden in the bottom of the seventh provided the winning run several minutes past 11 p.m.



Both teams and GHSA officials made an executive decision to move Game 2 of the series to 4 p.m. on Wednesday from its originally scheduled slot on Tuesday night.



The action in J.I. Clements Stadium on Wednesday will start with Vidalia’s Game 3 against Thomasville in the AA state finals at noon, followed by a potentially clinching Game 2 of Metter-Charlton County at 4 p.m. If necessary, a Game 3 is currently scheduled for 7 p.m.