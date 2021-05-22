Metter splits first two games of 1A state baseball title with Gordon Lee, Game 3 to be played Saturday in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Metter Tigers came away from Friday night with a split decision in the first two games of the GHSA Class 1A-Public state title series at Grayson Stadium.

Metter lost to the Gordon Lee Trojans, 7-4, in Game 1, but knocked Gordon Lee off 2-1 in Game 2.



The two teams will meet again for a decisive Game 3 Saturday at noon in Grayson Stadium.

GAME ONE

Gordon Lee got off to a fast start, pushing across a run in the top of the first off a single to right field by Griffin Collins.

Metter would give up two more runs in the third when Gordon Lee’s Blake Rodgers hit a towering home run over the tall right field fence.



The Tigers would make up some of the deficit when Rustan Rigdon singled to centerfield in the bottom of the fourth inning with runners on second and third. A defensive fielding error off the bounce ensured that both runners scored, making it 3-2.



Gordon Lee then exploded for a four-run sixth inning and looked to have the game well in hand, but Metter scored twice in the bottom of the seventh off a bases loaded walk and a wild pitch.



The Tigers had the tying run at the plate with two outs, but a fly-out to left-center stalled the Tiger comeback for good.



Gordon Lee took game one, 7-4.

GAME TWO



Facing elimination, Metter placed the ball in the glove of ace pitcher Brian Crooms, who did not disappoint.



Crooms pitched a complete game, giving up just three hits and a lone run in the first inning off an RBI single from Brody Cobb.



Metter scored both of its runs in the top of the third. With Trey Hall on second, John Luke Glanton slapped a single to right field. The right-fielder rifled the ball to home plate, where Hall dove at full speed and barely avoided the catchers’ tag to tie the game.



On the next at-bat, Rustan Rigdon hit a chopper that the first baseman could not field cleanly, resulting in another run crossing home plate.



That would be the end of the scoring, as the Tigers forced a Game 3 with a 2-1 victory.