Metter makes history in baseball state championship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – For the first time in school history, a baseball state championship is coming back to Metter.
The Metter Tigers pulled off a late comeback to take down two-time defending champion Gordon Lee 6-5 in Game 3 of the GHSA 1A-Public state title.
“I’m really excited and I feel like we really worked hard for it,” first baseman Reese Hadden said. “I’m excited to get back and celebrate with my family and friends.”
After dropping the first game in a best-of-three series, the Tigers showed incredible mental toughness by winning a pair of one-run games to take home the trophy.
“They always believed, probably even when I wasn’t sure because of the way we handled situations,” head coach Zack Rackett explained. “It’s a long season, but I think they always knew they were capable of it. Our kids never got real rattled — I’m proud of them and that’s all I can say is I’m very proud of them.”
