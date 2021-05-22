Metter makes history in baseball state championship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – For the first time in school history, a baseball state championship is coming back to Metter.

The Metter Tigers pulled off a late comeback to take down two-time defending champion Gordon Lee 6-5 in Game 3 of the GHSA 1A-Public state title.

“I’m really excited and I feel like we really worked hard for it,” first baseman Reese Hadden said. “I’m excited to get back and celebrate with my family and friends.”

STATE CHAMPS@Metter_Baseball takes down two-time defending champion Gordon Lee 6-5 in the @OfficialGHSA 1A-Public state title game!!



Tigers showed unbelievable fight in Game 3, erasing a 3-run deficit in the 5th



What a moment for Metter!! pic.twitter.com/g4SsZj67ks — Connor DelPrete (@WSAVConnorD) May 22, 2021

After dropping the first game in a best-of-three series, the Tigers showed incredible mental toughness by winning a pair of one-run games to take home the trophy.

“They always believed, probably even when I wasn’t sure because of the way we handled situations,” head coach Zack Rackett explained. “It’s a long season, but I think they always knew they were capable of it. Our kids never got real rattled — I’m proud of them and that’s all I can say is I’m very proud of them.”

