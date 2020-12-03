Metter football is chasing perfection in postseason

METTER, Ga. (WSAV) – After an undefeated regular season, in which the closest game was a 20-point win, the Metter football team had its backs against the wall for essentially the first time last Friday night. Trailing Turner County by double digits at halftime, the Tigers’ season was on the line.

“Got down 13 to nothing, but I didn’t see any heads drop,” head coach Rodney Garvin explained. “There was a hunger in this team I could see that wasn’t here the last two seasons.”

Metter came out in the second half looking like a different team and rallied to escape with a 20-19 win at home. With its ticket punched to the second round, WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete caught up with Coach Garvin and the guys to talk about the Tigers’ impressive run.