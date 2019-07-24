Merritt shines on the mound, Bananas rained out

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Jordan Merritt and the Savannah Bananas offense were the lone bright spots in an otherwise rainy night at Historic Grayson Stadium.

Merritt, a rising senior at The Citadel, started with seven-straight strikeouts before the game was called in the fourth inning due to rain.

Due to a short season and schedule, the game will not be made up.

The Bananas remain in a tie with the Macon Bacon for first in the Coastal Plain League South Division Second Half standings and will take on the Lexington County Blowfish Thursday night at 7 p.m.