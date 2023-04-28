HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – There are four players tied at the top of the leaderboard after the first round of the 2023 Big East Men’s Golf Championship at Riverton Pointe Golf and Country Club on April 28.

Peter Weaver (Villanova), Jack Simon (St. John’s), George Fricker (Seton Hall) and David Lally (Seton Hall) all carded opening rounds of 69.

On the team side, Seton Hall is the only team in red numbers. The Pirates shot -2 and led second-place Butler by four shots.

The second round of the tournament continues tomorrow with tee times starting at 8 a.m.