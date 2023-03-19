STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern men’s golfer Ben Carr held on by the slimmest of margins to capture the 2023 Schenkel Invitational at Forest Heights Country Club on March 19. On the team side, Georgia Southern also won. This is the team’s third win of the season.

Carr, who will play in the Masters in less than a month, maintained a four-shot lead after 36 holes. However, on the final day, after going bogey, bogey, par and a triple bogey on holes seven through 10, he was tied for the lead with Hunter Logan from Mississippi State.

On the team side, the outcome was already decided. Georgia Southern won by 11 strokes. Georgia Southern shot 27 under par for the three-day tournament.

The men return to the course on March 27 for The Valspar.