SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Over at Benedictine Military School, Parker McCoy signed his national letter of intent to play baseball at North Carolina. He said Carolina was the first school that offered and he did not entertain any other school after receiving the offer.

“It’s awesome,” McCoy said. “This baby blue is unmatched. The coaches are awesome there. I’ve been number 23 my whole life and obviously Michael Jordan went there and was number 23. So I thought that was pretty cool.”

Trey Zanone also committed to playing lacrosse at Coker University. He said is his brother helped him make the decision.

“My brothers kind of walked me through lacrosse,” Zanone said. “When I was five, they put a stick in my hand. I’ve been playing since I was really young. They’ve helped me a lot.”