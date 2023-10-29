JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSAV) — The University of Georgia defeated the University of Florida on Oct. 28 at EverBank Stadium due in large part to 36 straight points.

Florida scored on its opening possession, but then the Bulldogs left little doubt about who would be the winner of the contest. Thirty-six points put the game out of reach.

This was UGA’s first game without All-American tight end Brock Bowers, who suffered an ankle sprain two weeks ago in the win over Vanderbilt which required surgery. In his absence, Ladd McConkey stepped up with a huge day. The junior wide receiver had 135 yards on six catches and registered the game’s opening score.

With the win, Georiga improves to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the SEC. They will likely be the No. 1 team in the nation on Sunday when the AP poll is released on Sunday around 2 p.m. EST.

Next week, UGA returns to Sanford Stadium for the first game in about a month, which was a win against the University of Kentucky. The Bulldogs will face No. 16 Missouri at 3:30 p.m.