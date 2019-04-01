McCarthy wins Savannah Golf Championship

SAVANNAH, (Ga.) - Dan McCarthy was atop the leaderboard from the moment he stepped off the course Thursday and never fell out of first place, winning the Savannah Golf Championship.

"I almost teared up," McCarthy said after he posted a 3-under final round and hoisted the trophy. "It means the world to me."

McCarthy had a one-shot lead over Scottie Scheffler headed into the final groups approach to the 18th green. Scheffler put his approach in the bunker but nearly holed it out to put pressure on McCarthy.

"Scottie was in some trouble over there then he made a ridiculous shot from the bunker," McCarthy explained. "That made my heart jump out of my chest. I thought it was going in."

Once his putt dropped in to win the tournament, McCarthy let out a sigh of relief and appeared emotional as the cheers rained down from the gallery.

"I could end up living here," McCarthy said with a smile. "I love it that much. I love the community, the foliage, the houses, the course. I hear this is one of six courses [at The Landings]. I would never get bored."

When players were asked about the idea of the tournament returning to Savannah for years to come, the answer was clear.

"It better be," Kevin Lucas, who tied for third, said. "Standing on the 15th we can hear the roars from the crowds on the 18th. It's definetely a cool event."