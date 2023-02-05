SAVANNAH (WSAV) – Eleik Bowles, the leading scorer Savannah State is “probable” for Monday’s home finale with Morehouse College.

On Saturday against Clark Atlanta, Bowles hopped off the floor on his right leg, not putting any pressure on his left leg. The injury occurred at 14:00 mark of the second half. Bowles did not return.

The senior is in the midst of terrific campaign. Aside from being the Tiger’s top scorer, he also is fourth in the SIAC in points scored. He has the potential to be first team All-SIAC.

After the win against Clark Atlanta, head coach Horace Broadnax said if Bowles is out the next man will have to step up.

“You just have to rely on different individuals,” Broadnax said, “Like Ayjay (Plain) had to play a bigger role. (Eleik’s) brother, Elavian had to play a bigger role.”

Monday is also senior night. The men look to complete a perfect regular season at home. Tip off is scheduled for 7 p.m.