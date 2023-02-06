SAVANNAH (WSAV) – The Savannah State men’s basketball team gave up a 20-point lead in a loss at Tiger Arena against Morehouse College on Feb. 6.

Savannah State held the big lead in the second half, but then went cold from the floor. Making matters worst, they only converted one of four free throws down stretch giving the visitors a chance to close the gap.

Morehouse took the lead after missing the back end of the double bonus free throws with 1.5 seconds remaining. Savannah State failed to box out and Morehouse tipped the ball with one second left on the clock.

Savannah State tried to make a long pass and get off a last-second shot, but the pass was intercepted by Morehouse. Savannah State fell, 71-70, in the final home game of the regular season.

“(Morehouse) gave themselves an opportunity at the end to at least tie it up or win it,” Broadnax said. “My impression is that they were going to miss one. That’s why I put Aly (Keys) in there so we could get some good rebound support. Unfortunately, they made the play and they won the game and they deserve it.”

Savannah State travels to Edward Waters on Feb. 11 at 6 p.m.