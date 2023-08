STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern men’s basketball program will start the upcoming season against Georgia Tech, according to an email confirmation from their athletics department.

The Nov. 6 date will mark the beginning of the Charlie Henry Era for the Eagles. He was hired in March.

These teams have met seven times, according to the AJC. In 2021, Georgia Southern lost a two-point contest, 61-59, in the Capital City.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution was first to report this story.