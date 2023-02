STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern men’s basketball team snapped a four-game losing streak with a win at home against James Madison at Hanner Fieldhouse. The final was 76-73.

The men led by as many as 14 points in the first half, but enjoyed a seven-point cushion at the break, 40-33. Southern was able to hold off James Madison in the second half and win, 76-73.

The Eagles are back on the floor Saturday, Feb. 11, at home against Arkansas State at 3 p.m.