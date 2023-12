COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) — The University of South Carolina men’s basketball team picked up its 11th win of the season on Dec. 22 at the Colonial Life Arena against Elon.

The Gamecocks were without leading scorer Meechie Johnson, the junior was held out due to inflammation as a precautionary measure.

USC held a ten-point advantage, 30-20, at the break. The final score was 70-43.

Coming up next for South Carolina is a date with FAMU on Dec. 30 at 2 p.m.