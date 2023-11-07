ATLANTA — The Georgia Southern men’s basketball team lost its first game of the season on Nov. 6 against Georgia Tech at McCamish Pavillion, 84-62.

The game also marked the head coaching debut of Eagles coach Charlie Henry, who was hired back on Mar. 14.

Georgia Southern hung tough for the first half. The Yellow Jackets had just a one-point lead, 32-31, at the break. But in the second half, Tech outscored Southern 52-31.

The Eagles look to give head coach Charlie Henry his first win on Nov. 11 against Eastern Michigan, which will be a noon tip.