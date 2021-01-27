Mayor Johnson, ECHL reps provide new details on minor league hockey team

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With a steady rain falling against the façade of the uncompleted Savannah arena, Mayor Van Johnson couldn’t help going for the obvious metaphor.

“Although it’s a little cloudy and overcast, nothing in the world was going to take away from the sunshine that we feel in this place today,” Johnson

The cause for celebration? An announcement from the ECHL that Savannah would host the AA hockey league’s 29th expansion franchise.

The @ECHL is officially coming to Savannah, GA in October 2022!

–

🔗 | https://t.co/qB5LsQvOGc pic.twitter.com/r0wsTQP5Dm — Savannah Pro Hockey (@SavannahHockey) January 27, 2021

“I can tell you that three of my greatest passions in life are family, community and hockey,” said team president Andy Kauffman. “And what a blessing it is to share that with the good people of Savannah.”

Savannah and hockey might not seem like natural partners at first, but the success of the annual Enmarket Savannah Hockey Classic tournament in the city suggests that there might be more fans than meet the eye.

The Enmarket Savannah Hockey Classic packs the city’s civic center every year.

“We just think that even though it’s a non-traditional market, we’ve had success in those types of markets and can really grow the sport here,” said ECHL commissioner Ryan Crelin.

As successful as the hockey classic is, there’s a big difference between filling seats for a weekend and filling them for a season.

Savannah Sports Council director Rob Wells said it’s important for the team to get involved off the ice, especially with kids.

“It’s their investment in the community at the youth level,” Wells said. “Once you get the kids excited about hockey, they’re going to want to bring their families out. “Once you see a hockey game, you’re hooked.”

Here's @MayorJohnsonSAV detailing exactly what the new Savannah hockey team is going to do to its rivals in Atlanta, Greenville, North Charleston and Jacksonville.



(Threw the instrumental from Dreams and Nightmares behind it because it just felt right.) pic.twitter.com/kZTMG1S2yN — Andrew Goldstein (@AndyGold24) January 27, 2021

Few people were more hooked than Johnson, who’s already making this promise.

“The worst thing you ever could have done was to let us into your league, because we’re going to dominate.”