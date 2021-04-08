May River’s Gadomski ready to put finishing touches on historic season

BLUFFTON, S.c. (WSAV) – From the moment he picked it up, May River’s Rob Gadomski knew lacrosse was a sport he was going to fall in love with.

“You can hit, you can break ankles, you can move the ball, and you can get really creative,” Gadomski explains.

But, unlike many stars in this sport, Gadomski wasn’t born with a stick in his hands. He didn’t strap the pads on until his ninth grade year. Even with little experience, Gadomski was able to make the Sharks varsity team and play big minutes right away.

“He had that whole freshman season to get thrown right into the fire,” head coach Tom Dyer remembers.

It’s safe to say he emerged from the flames relatively unscathed. Three years later, Gadomski is a senior leader that, according to the sports website MaxPreps, leads the entire state in scoring and points.

“In the beginning I looked at it like ‘I’m number one, that’s cool,'” Gadomski said with a laugh when asked about his dominant senior season. “Now, I don’t really look at it that much, I don’t pay attention to it that much. I try to have a balanced game, get a few goals, get a few assists, and make big plays.”

As if the 59 goals this season weren’t impressive enough, Gadomski stays true to his word about getting teammates involved. He averages two assists per game, good for Top 10 in the state of South Carolina.

“I think my vision is really good and I’ve always worked on that,” Gadomski adds. “Trying to keep my head up and see my teammates. Try to make the best plays as possible.”

“It’s like seeing fireworks for the first time versus seeing fireworks for the 100th time,” Dyer explains. “It’s still great to watch, but it just doesn’t have the same ‘awe’ from the first time you saw it.”

In other words, the Lander University lacrosse commit makes the incredible plays look routine. Whether he’s stuffing the stat sheet against a region foe or passing on a valuable technique to an underclassman, his coaches say Gadomski’s legacy will last long after he leaves the program.

“Especially with the young guys. They see how well he’s doing on the field and how much work he’s put in,” Dyer says. “The younger guys can emulate that and try to mimic that as they go forward.”