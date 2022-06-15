Campers listening to instructions from the May River coaches.

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Lacrosse is one of the fastest-growing sports in the nation, and research conducted by a Syracuse University scholar (Jeffrey Pauline) shows youth participation increased by more than 150 percent (girls 208% and boys 175%) back in 2010.

“It’s fun for everybody on the field and in the stands,” Tom Dyer, the head boys’ lacrosse coach at May River High School, said. “The excitement overall has really brought the game exposure and has really caught the interest of a lot of kids.”

For that reason, May River High School decided to host its inaugural kids’ lacrosse camp.

“I started when I was six,” Jonah Blubrooking, an 11-year-old camper, said. “It’s really fun.”

Blubrooking has played lacrosse for five years, and his interest in the sport began by watching his brother.

“I saw them practicing [and] then I wanted to play lacrosse,” Blubrooking explained.

Blubrooking and other kids like him attended camp with hopes of developing their skills by learning from high school players and coaches who endured a similar process.

“I started back when I was in middle school,” Whitt Beebe, a lacrosse player at May River High School, said. “One of my friends was really into it, [and] really wanted me to play. I [thought it] was questionable at first, but it was awesome, and I love it.”

“Hopefully, we can grow this to have a bunch of campers and have everybody in the Bluffton and Hilton Head community involved,” Dyer said.