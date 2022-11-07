BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – May River has only had one head coach since starting its football program in 2016: Rodney Summers.



Now, they’ll have to find someone else.



Summers stepped down from his head coaching job after seven seasons with the Sharks. This story was first reported by LowCoSports.

May River’s Rodney Summers has stepped down as head football coach. The players were informed today. Summers is eligible for state retirement and operates a charter fishing business so he will be able to keep himself busy. — LowcoSports.com (@LowcoSports) November 7, 2022

In a statement to WSAV, Summers said that this is not necessarily the end of his coaching career.



“I’m going to leave door open for possibly coaching in the future and for now concentrate on just finishing out the year teaching and working on my (fishing) charter business part time,” Summers’ statement partly read.



Summers steps down from May River with an overall record of 41-32. He won two region titles with the Sharks.



May River’s season ended in the first round of the SCHSL 4A playoffs last Friday with a 24-21 loss to Myrtle Beach.