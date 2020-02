BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Playing in the SCHSL AAA Elite Eight for the second-straight year, the May River girls basketball team never trailed and downed Manning 63-55 Monday night in The Shark Tank.

With Monday’s win, the Sharks will play the winner of Bishop England and Marion in Saturday’s SCHSL AAA Final Four. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. at the Florence Center.