May River football wins another shootout, moves to 2-0 on the year

BLUFFTON, S.c. (WSAV) – One of the biggest preseason questions surrounding the 2021 May River football team was how would they replace one of the deepest, most talented senior classes in program history?

It appears the answer will be with a multi-headed rushing attack.

Fresh off a win over Orangeburg-Wilkinson in the season opener, quarterback Garvin Douglas and running back Jaeon Allen combined for five rushing touchdowns to help May River earn an impressive 43-28 win over Hartsville at home Saturday night.

The Sharks (2-0) have an off week before facing Wade Hampton at home on Friday, September 10th. WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you the highlights from The Shark Tank tonight on WSAV at 11.