May River boys lax beats Bluffton to wrap up region play

BLUFFTON, S.c. (WSAV) – The May River lacrosse team took care of business Monday night, downing Bluffton 21-5 in its final region game of the 2021 regular season.
The Sharks got out to a 3-0 start thanks to a goal from Thomas Raisch and two from senior star Rob Gadomski. The Bobcats were able to get one back on an impressive goal from Carlo Pulido, but May River still led 7-1 after the first quarter and never looked back.
May River (11-3, 7-2) will wrap up regular season play at home Thursday night against Bishop England. Bluffton (2-9, 2-8) finishes its regular season against a pair of Savannah teams. The Bobcats head to Calvary Day on Wednesday before hosting Savannah Country Day next Friday.
WSAV brings you the highlights from May River – Bluffton in the video above!