May River boys lax beats Bluffton to wrap up region play

HINESVILLE G.A. (WSAV) - Nobody who knew Davion Mitchell from his days growing up in Liberty County seems surprised at what he's become.

His uncle Derrick knew he'd be something special, as did his high school coach Julian Stokes.

But if there's one person that seems to have spotted the former Liberty County star's potential from the beginning, it's Jessie Ray Fleming Jr., a mentor and trainer that's been working with Davion since his childhood.

"With him doing what he's doing now, I'm not surprised. I'm not amazed," Fleming Jr. said. "I'm just thankful he's out there doing what he's doing, showing everybody what he's been capable of doing all the time."

Mitchell's Baylor Bears are set to take on the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the National Championship Game at 9:20 p.m. Monday night after defeating the Houston Cougars, 78-59, in the Final Four. Mitchell racked up 12 points and 11 assists in that game - his first double-double of the tournament and the fourth of his career.

Fleming Jr. says he calls Mitchell "The Truth" because "he's a true point guard," while adding that his core strength and quick-twitch instincts are his greatest assets on the court.

"He's doing this for everybody," Fleming Jr. said. "For the whole southeast Georgia ... we've got this tonight, that's all I can tell you."