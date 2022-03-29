AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Tiger Woods has reportedly arrived at Augusta National Golf Club ahead of the 2022 Masters Golf Tournament.

According to sources, Woods plane landed earlier Tuesday morning and he is currently on the grounds at Augusta National.

It has been up in the air as to whether Woods would even play in this year’s tournament after a car accident that caused a severe leg injury.

If Woods plays in the tournament, it will be the first since that crash.

There is no word on if he will actually compete next week, though his name is on the official invite list.