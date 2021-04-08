Savannah native Harman posts 69 in Masters opening round

Brian Harman hits from the fairway on the second hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) – Savannah native Brian Harman was among the dozen players who managed to break par in the opening round of the Masters.

The Savannah Christian Preparatory School alumnus had little reason to believe he would be at Augusta National this year.

He was at No. 95 in the world a month ago when he tied for third at The Players Championship. That got him into the Match Play, where he reached the quarterfinals. And that was enough to get him to No. 49 in the world and into the Masters.

Harman was one of the only players in the 60s. He posted 69 on a day when many top players struggled with the rock-hard greens and a breeze that howled at times.

No one was close to Justin Rose.

The 40-year-old Englishman has a commanding four-stroke lead after a blistering 7-under 65. He began his surge with an eagle at No. 8 and played the final 11 holes at 9 under, shooting 30 on the back side.

This is a familiar position for Rose, who has the first-round lead for the fourth time in his Masters career. He’s never won the green jacket, settling for a pair of runner-up finishes.