AUGUSTA, Ga. (WSAV) — As storms pushed through the area on Friday, strong winds at the Augusta National Golf Club brought down at least two of the towering pine trees the course is famous for.

NewsNation affiliate WJBF reports the trees fells as play during The Masters’ tournament was delayed due to the weather.

Authorities investigate the scene where trees fell on the 17th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Authorities investigate the scene where trees fell on the 17th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Patrons move away from trees that blew over on the 17th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

A security guard moves patrons away from trees that blew over on the 17th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

A broadcast camera at the course showed patrons scattering near the 17th green as the trees came down.

No one was hurt.

Tee times on Friday were moved up a half hour as the tournament prepared for what is expected to be a wet weekend for the first major golf tournament of the season.