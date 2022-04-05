AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Tiger Woods spoke to members of the press on Tuesday at Augusta National Golf Club.

“As of right now, I feel like I am going to play.”

When asked if he thinks he could win Tiger says yes—he can play golf just fine, that’s not the issue. The issue is being able to walk the golf course itself and recover the next day “It’ll be a long 72 holes that’s for sure.”

The five-time champion will reportedly play nine more practice holes on Wednesday before making a final decision. Currently, his intention is to play in the tournament, Thursday.

Rain or shine, golf fans have been eagerly anticipating an announcement on whether Woods would be playing in the 2022 Masters Tournament.

Woods played the second nine on Sunday, then the first nine on Monday as he continued to decide whether or not he is able to compete in this year’s Tournament, a mere 14 months after the car crash that nearly took his life.

This is a developing story…