Masters Report

Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video Center
Local News
Crime & Safety
Traffic
Community
Georgia News
South Carolina News
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Back To School
WSAV Ahora
Ahmaud Arbery case
Our Changing Climate
Buddy Check 3
All Politics Are Local
National News
Washington
Health News
Education
What’s Trending
Download the free WSAV News app
Top Stories
WATCH: Governor Kemp gives COVID-19 update during press briefing at State Capitol
Live
What to know before the lone debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris
Free business classes offer helping hand to business owners and entreprenuers
Video
City of Port Wentworth ends contract with Chamber of Commerce
Video
Weather
Storm Team 3 Forecast
Hurricane Central
Fast Fit Titan Radar
Alerts
Storm Watch 2020: A WSAV Special
2020 Hurricane Guide
Live Cams
Marine and Tides
Weather News
WSAV NOW Weather
Weather She Wrote Blog
Our Changing Climate
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
Download the free WSAV Weather app
Report a Closing
On Your Side
Send an On Your Side story
Watch On Your Side stories
Consumer Reports
Crisis Hotline Information
Top Stories
On Your Side: Secure election checklist
Top Stories
Savannah graves submerged after weekend rain causes flooding in Woodville Cemetery
Video
WSAV NOW
Livestream
WSAV NOW Weather
WSAV NOW Sports
WSAV Ahora
Newsfeed Now
All Politics Are Local
Our Changing Climate
Then and Now
Top Stories
Essential Hispanic agricultural workers tackle new challenges getting food to your table
Video
Top Stories
World Space Week: How to view the International Space Station from your own window
Video
Davenport House Museum offers glimpse at 1820s Savannah for 200th anniversary
Savannah firefighters, EMTs recognized in 2020 award ceremony
Video
Weather on other planets: The Inner Terrestrial Planets
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Blitz
WSAV NOW Sports
College Sports
High School Sports
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Top Stories
WSAV-CW to televise Benedictine at Ware County
Top Stories
Harmeling takes home 2020 Savannah Golf Championship
Top Stories
Beach, New Hampstead pick up Saturday wins
Video
Former MLB baseball player sought in woman’s killing found dead
Friday Night Blitz: Week 5 final scores and highlights
Video
Patriots QB Cam Newton tests positive for coronavirus, Sunday’s game will be rescheduled
Features
Contests
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
Savannah Jazz Festival
Celebrations
Around Town
Community Calendar
Our Heroes
3 Gives Back with Mercedes Benz of Hilton Head
Perfect Pet
This Is Our History
Community Corner
Then and Now
Coastal Experts
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
Education Station
WSAV CW
The VeryVera Show
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
WSAV Mobile Apps
Advertise With Us
Work for WSAV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Masters Report
Top Masters in history: Future arrives with Tiger’s record Masters win
No rite of spring for golf: Masters postponed due to virus
No rite of spring for golf: Masters postponed due to virus
Tiger Woods elected to the World Golf Hall of Fame
PGA Tour media deal aimed at more video for bigger audience
More Masters Report Headlines
PHOTOS: Remembering Tiger’s magical 2019 at The Masters
With steady play, Scottie Scheffler going places in a hurry
Looking Back: Tiger lands the green jacket
Video
Woods to skip first World Golf Championship of the year
Players Championship raises purse to $15 million
Changes to Hall of Fame and a quick entry for Tiger Woods
Nicklaus turns 80 and remains a part of golf’s conversations
Trending Stories
WATCH: Governor Kemp gives COVID-19 update during press briefing at State Capitol
2 killed in crash on I-95 SB after running onto roadway
Video
President Trump says he’d sign ‘stand alone’ stimulus check bill ‘immediately’
‘Savannah, we have a problem’: Mayor Johnson addresses gun violence, calls on community for help
Video
Man faces charges after pointing gun at protesters in downtown Savannah
Video
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds