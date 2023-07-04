Hilton Head, S.C. (WSAV) – There was an interesting finish in the 2023 Women’s Hilton Head Firecracker 5K at Jarvis Creek Park on July 4. The men’s side did not see any controversy as Benjamin Bayless won easily.

On the women’s side, Edith Manfred was the first female to cross the finish. All indications at the moment were Manfred won the race posting a time of 19:00. When the official results were published online, Sophia Dipasqua had a time one second better than Manfred.

WSAV reached out to Evan Dolecki, who is over the Hilton Head Firecracker. Dolecki wrote in an email:

“Edith crossed the finish line first, but she did not have the fastest overall finish time based on chip time (when runners cross the start mat and their bib reads).”

“Edith broke the tape because she was the first female crossing the finish line, but Sophia ran the fastest time based off when she crossed the start mat which was most likely slightly after Edith. “

WSAV spoke with Manfred shortly after her apparent win.

“I really didn’t know I was winning until like a mile and a half in the race when people in the opposite direction were yelling at me that I was the first woman,” said Manfred, who actually placed second based on bib time despite crossing the finish line first. “I was like, ‘Ok, I guess I want to keep this up.’ It was already super fun, so it was even more fun to compete and I didn’t know that I was going to be first.”

On the men’s side, Bayless dominated the field. He finished more than a minute ahead of the next better finisher, Matt Hillenbrand. Bayless finished at 14:57.

“I’m happy with the time,” Bayless said. “I kind of wanted to break the state record, but I was a little tired from work I think. Next year, I’ll give it another try. It feels good. I was glad I was able to get off work to come do this. It was a great morning. It wasn’t too humid so I had a good time.”

There were 1,029 total competitors in the event. This is the 37th year of the competition.