SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s official — Johnson’s Malachi Robinson will continue his athletic career in college.

The Atom Smasher, known as “Big Mal,” will stay close to home and become a Bobcat at East Georgia State College.

Big Mal had an exceptional senior season. The 6-foot-5 guard almost averaged a double-double. He posted 11 points and nine rebounds a game.

Robinson helped lead Johnson to the Region 3 AAA Championship.

Due to his size, many people questioned why he played so far from the basket.

“‘Oh, he is a fat boy. He’s not supposed to be shooting threes,'” Robinson said. “I had to slim down. Then, I got faster and it was really over with for me.

“I already had the strength, but now I’m about to get this body right with the weight room.”

The Atom Smashers advance to the elite eight before losing to eventual state champion Sandy Creek.