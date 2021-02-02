Mahkayla Premo hits 1,000 career points as Calvary cruises

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Region 3-3A teams will not play any more regular season games within their own region in boys or girls basketball due to COVID concerns.

Most teams in the region had less than two weeks left in the regular season when the vote to cancel was taken.

In a statement provided to WSAV, SCCPSS Athletic Director John Sanders said the decision to call off the season would not impact the region tournament, which is set to begin on Feb. 16.

"(Canceling) will help limit our exposure and give our teams a better opportunity to compete in the region and state tournaments."

Region 3-3A contains Johnson, Beach, Windsor Forest, Groves, Savannah, Liberty County and Southeast Bulloch.