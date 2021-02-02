Mahkayla Premo hits 1,000 career points as Calvary cruises

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Calvary Day junior Mahkayla Premo came into Calvary Day’s game against St. Vincent’s Academy needing just two points to hit 1,000 for her career.
In the waning minutes of the first quarter, Premo picked off an errant pass and converted a fast break layup to hit the century mark.
After that, it was all business for Calvary Day, as the Cavs dispatched St. Vincent’s Academy on the road, 66-43.
Here are some other scores from around the area:
BOYS
Memorial Day 64, RTCA 76
Whale Branch 40, St. John’s 30
Southeast Bulloch 60, Liberty County 55
Jeff Davis Academy 24, Patrick Henry Academy 66
Portal 63, Bryan County 41
Brunswick 90, Effingham County 66
Appling County 62, Tatnall County 67
GIRLS
Ware County 28, Wayne County 31
Jeff Davis Academy 17, Patrick Henry Academy 63
Whale Branch 66, St. John’s 20
New Hampstead 42, Islands 52
Long County 29, Pierce County 62
Glynn Academy 30, Statesboro 45
Brunswick 50, South Effingham 36
Jenkins County 44, Metter 33
Appling County 35, Tatnall County 56
James Island 55, Bluffton 22
