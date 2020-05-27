Lunsford’s ‘gut’ says college football will be back on time

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern’s head football coach Chad Lunsford said he envisions a ‘phase-in’ period of athletes returning to campus in June and has a ‘gut feeling’ that the college football season will start on time in 2020.

“This time last month we weren’t even talking about returning to campmus for voluntary workouts and now it’s progressed to that,” Lunsford explained over a Zoom call Tuesday afternoon. “I do think everything is trending in a positive manner to start on time. Do I have anything to base that off? I don’t, but that’s what my gut is telling me.”

Last week, the SEC gave the green light for for voluntary workouts to start back up on June 8th. Lunsford says his team is still waiting on approval from the Sun Belt Conference, Georgia Southern president Dr. Kyle Marrero, and Georgia Souther athletic director Jared Benko before returning to campus and resuming workouts.

WSAV sports director Greg Talbott has more from Lunsford, interviews with offensive coordinator Bob DeBesse and recruiting coordinator Victor Cabral discussing how they’ve adjusted in the pandemic.