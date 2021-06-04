LPGA returns to Lowcountry for special one-day tournament following 36 year hiatus

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Moss Creek Golf Club isn’t new to hosting major golf tournaments, but it’s been a while since players of this pedigree tee’d off at the course coined the devil’s elbow.

“I remember the holes, but it was hard to recognize the course since it grew up with all the houses around it. It just looks so beautiful now,” said Hollis Stacy, member of the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Stacy won this event twice back in 1980 and 1983 while it was on the LPGA tour, and hopes this serves as a stepping stone to bringing back high-level women’s golf in the Low Country.

“I think it’s inevitable that we have more women’s events down here, especially with what’s happening in the world today,” added Stacy.

17 LPGA Legends Tour members, accounting for over 65 professional wins total, battled it out in a one-day 18 hole season warm-up. From 1976-1985, Moss Creek was an official stop on the LPGA tour.

For many, this was the first event in over a year and a half since the COVID-19 pandemic derailed the tour early last year.

Cathy Johnston-Forbes won the event, shooting 1 under par on the day. Johnston-Forbes was the only person to shoot under par on an unusually windy day, bringing home a $6,000 purse in the process.

“It’s very nice to be back out competing, and to get a win is the cherry on top. I was very nervous at the start but I kinda got in the flow so it all worked out. I played well, and you know, it was a great event,” said Johnston-Forbes.

The event was hosted by Moss Creek resident and Legend’s Tour Hall of Fame member, Rosie Jones.

“I did play in one of those events, I think maybe two of those events in the early 80’s and I think it’s what drew me to Hilton Head in the first place. It’s really great to get back, and to bring back the LPGA Legends is really a treat for all of us,” said Jones.

Jones, who helped plan the event on just week’s notice, was thrilled to have the LPGA back to the Moss Creek and hopes to once again make this an every year event in the future.

The 2021 U.S. Senior Women’s Open will be held in Fairfield, Conn. at Brooklawn Country Club from July 29 – Aug. 1st.