Lowcountry’s Bryson Nimmer motivated, eager to get back on professional circuit

OAKTIE, S.c. (WSAV) – In May of 2019, Bluffton native Bryson Nimmer was teeing off in college for the final time. One year later, the former Clemson standout now patiently waits to begin his second season as a professional golfer on the Canadian Tour.

“I’ve been working really hard leading up to the Canada season and all this happened,” Nimmer says.

Golf, much like every sport, has suffered due to coronavirus concerns. The Canadian Tour won’t restart until the border opens back up, leaving Nimmer to wait it out at his home course Berkeley Hall.

“You go from playing with guys every week who are fellow pros and that guys that you base your game off of to now I play with my dad every day” Nimmer explains with a smile.

His rookie season got off to a slow start, but picked up steam towards the end when it counted. Nimmer missed the final stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifier by one stroke. The Korn Ferry Tour can mark the final step before a professional golfer earns a spot on the PGA Tour.

“Sometimes you need those setbacks to get you back on track and motivate you more,” Nimmer says, looking back on his final performance of 2019.

Once news broke of golf’s suspended season, the former Hilton Head Christian Academy star didn’t touch a club for four weeks. He says it was the most time he’s taken off since he was 12, but it turned out to be therapeutic.

“I have a hard time stopping practice and not going full throttle all the time,” Nimmer adds. “I think it was a help for my body just to recover.”

Feeling fully rested and ready to go, Nimmer is eyeing a return to golf mid-June in a Monday qualifier for a Korn Ferry Tour event. Motivated by a tough finish to last year’s season and the extra time off to train, Nimmer hopes to make progress in 2020 towards his ultimate goal — his PGA Tour card.