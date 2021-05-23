Lowcountry kids play with the pros at 2021 All-American FB camp

HILTON HEAD, S.c. (WSAV) – The list of coaches at the All-American FB Camp on Hilton Head Island typically reads like a who’s who of the football world. This year was no different.

Super Bowl champion Tristan Wirfs of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pro Bowl defensive back Jaire Alexander of the Green Bay Packers were among the coaches teaching hundreds of Lowcountry kids at Hilton Head Island High School this weekend.

Always a great time at the All-American FB camp on Hilton Head Island



We’ve got NFL stars from the Bucs, Giants, Raiders, Seahawks, and everywhere in between coaching up hundreds of campers in the Lowcountry this weekend!@Americanfbcamp has done it again pic.twitter.com/G55GT7dv18 — Connor DelPrete (@WSAVConnorD) May 23, 2021

The camp, which wrapped up Sunday, has seen relationships grow over the years as campers and coaches make the annual trip to the Lowcountry.

“That’s the best part about it — being able to impact the kids and actually watching them grow up,” New England Patriots linebacker and former Liberty County standout Raekwon McMillan explained. “I’ve been going to this camp for five years now and some of the kids in the eighth grad group are working out with the high schoolers now. You are seeing them progress, get scholarships and offers by the work they put in. It’s what it’s all about.”

This year’s camp had drills for every player, no matter what position they play. Rodrigo Blankenship, a University of Georgia legend and current kicker for the Indianapolis Colts, walked campers through the same drills that got him to where he is today.

“When I get asked to coach, it helps me to be able to analyze and see things with kids and be able to try and correct it, make improvements, and install good habits,” Blankenship explained. “It’s been really cool to get to work with them, trying to be methodical, and building them up from ground zero.”

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete takes you to this year’s All-American FB camp in the video above.