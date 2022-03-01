OKATIE, S.C. (WSAV) – Some of the top high school golfers in South Carolina descended on the Chechessee Creek Golf Club for the second day of the Lowcountry Invitational.



The two-day tournament split time between the Berkeley Hall course on the first day and Chechessee Creek on the second. Ten different schools were represented at the tournament, including Lowcountry stalwarts like Hilton Head Prep and Hilton Head Christian.



However, the tournament was about much more than just high-quality golf. All entry fees went to C.U.R.E Childhood Cancer, a group dedicated to fighting pediatric cancer and providing for any families that it may impact.



Tournament organizer Jason Suddeth has a personal connection to this mission; his one-year-old daughter Lily was diagnosed with ALL, a form of leukemia.



A sizable chunk of the Lowcountry golf community came out to rally around Suddeth and his daughter; he estimated that the tournament raised roughly $3,000 for C.U.R.E.



“It was great,” Suddeth said. “Lily was out here and to see the teams all wanting to take pictures with her, you know, just to see their response to her and to hear all the stories that flow out of this was great. They’re from people who have dealt with cancer, which effects so many people. We all have our own story in it.”



Suddeth said that Lily is doing well and expected to live a long, healthy life.



Frederica Academy won the trophy for the first time with a team score of 422, 19 strokes lower than sec ond place Porter-Gaud.





TEAM SCORES



Frederica Academy – 422

Porter-Gaud – 441

Bishop England – 444

AC Flora – 448

Hilton Head Prep – 466

Beaufort – 471

May River – 498

Hilton Head Christian – 501

Hilton Head – 511

Bluffton – 528