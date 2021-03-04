Low Country native Bryson Nimmer earns sponsor’s exemption to play in RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND S.C. (WSAV) – Bryson Nimmer attended the RBC Heritage Classic every year as a kid.
“I’ve always wanted to play in the Heritage growing up here and everything,” Nimmer said. “Countless years going and following and being at the tournament and stuff. It just made me want to play more and more and more every year.”
Nimmer, a Bluffton, S.C. native, is finally getting the chance, earning a sponsor’s exemption to the 53rd annual RBC Heritage Classic.
Since graduating Hilton Head Christian Academy and playing golf at Clemson, Nimmer has been playing on the Mackenzie Tour in Canada. In 2019, Nimmer made eight cuts out of the 11 events in which he participated.
This year’s RBC will be just the second PGA-level event of Nimmer’s career. He played in last week’s Puerto Rico Open and shot three-under to place in the top 40.
However, this one will have a lot more memories associated with it for Nimmer.
“I went probably from the time I was 10 years old until I graduated high school,” Nimmer said. “A lot of good memories, following a lot of good players. I remember back in the day following John Daly, Boo Weekley and all the Clemson guys.”
Although Nimmer did not play in last year’s RBC Heritage Classic, he did attend as a caddy for childhood friend and UGA golfer Spencer Ralston.