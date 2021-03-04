Low Country native Bryson Nimmer earns sponsor’s exemption to play in RBC Heritage

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - With the way this Savannah State men's basketball season has gone, one more slight setback could hardly be called out of character.

The Tigers' Wednesday night game against Allen University was delayed by roughly an hour-and-a-half because Allen's bus took longer than expected to get to Tiger Arena.

When Allen's bus eventually pulled up, the ensuing offensive fireworks from both sides did not disappoint. However, the Yellow Jackets made just a few more buckets than the Tigers did, dealing Savannah State an opening night 94-88 loss.

But for just one game, winning wasn't the most important thing to Savannah State's players.

"I'm just happy to be able to play tonight really," said senior Trey DeLoach. "Hopefully we can go down to Miles (College) and pick up one or two of those wins."

Head coach Horace Broadnax revealed that the team has had just 15 to 18 practices all year long, which accounts for some of the rust the team showed on defense.

"I kind of thought the players would be a little bit more fatigued," Broadnax said. "We try to get in and sometimes we're dealing with COVID protocols, so certain individuals have to quarantine and once that period is over, we get back at it."

Savannah State has two games against Miles College, the reigning SIAC champions, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday in Fairfield, Alabama.

After that, the Tigers do not have any games presently scheduled. Broadnax said he did not know whether those games would be made up.