SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Betty Burns deserves her flowers and after 31 years she finally got them today.

Burns works for the City of Savannah — and in 1992 she looked around and noticed a lot of summer programs for boys’ sports, but what about the ladies?

That’s when she decided to launch the City of Savannah Cheerleading Sports Camp.

And over the past 30 plus years, Betty helped more than 3,000 campers.

There’s talk this might be her last camp before retiring so many alums and even Mayor Van Johnson showed up to give Betty her flowers.

“Oh, what are the emotions? They are running pretty high today actually because I see some people that I haven’t seen in a long time and it’s just a great experience. It really is,” she said.

When I asked Betty if she had plans to retire this year, she told me that she was still undecided.