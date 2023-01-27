LUDOWICI, Ga. (WSAV) – Friday evening, jersey number two officially went into the rafters after Long County High School decided to retire Tariq Carpenter’s jersey.

Carpenter played football for the Long County Blue Tide and received a scholarship to Georgia Tech. After four seasons with the Yellow Jackets, Carpenter entered the NFL Draft, and the Green Packers selected him in the seventh round with the 228th pick.

Number 2 is no longer in commission at @LongCoFootball. It officially belongs to @RiqSanity for good. The Long County & @GeorgiaTechFB alum… and current @packers DB.👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/0urEy0lmHT — Corey Howard (@choward_media) January 28, 2023

Despite having countless heart-grabbing moments in his career, Carpenter says he could not think of one that meant more to him than seeing his high school jersey retired.

“It is number one, ” Carpenter said, “The reason why is because this is my city, my village, and my name is going to be forever engraved in Ludowici.”

Carpenter also explained why he chose the jersey number two, stating it was his mother’s number when she played college sports, and she also had two children (Carpenter and his sister).

Jamin Davis, linebacker for the Washington Commanders and Long County alum, also attended the Carpenter’s jersey retirement ceremony.