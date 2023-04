SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) -In the top of the ninth inning, Long Country sealed the deal, scoring two runs to help the Blue Tide take home a 3-1 win against Islands.

Long County improves to 14-7 on the season riding a four-game win streak and will take on Groves this Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Meanwhile, Islands drops to 8-15 on the season and will play Savannah Christian this Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.