SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Four Coastal Empire volleyball teams entered the day with a chance to advance to the state semifinals of their respective classes.



Unfortunately, none of them made it.



The Woodville-Tompkins Wolverines lost to Mt. Vernon, 25-10, 25-10, 25-8, at home in the Class A Elite Eight.



St. Vincent’s Academy got swept on the road by Oconee County in Class 2A to bring their strong season to an end.



Savannah Christian battled against Sandy Creek at home in Class 3A, taking two of the four sets into win-by-two territory. However, the Raiders ultimately fell 25-27, 25-22, 17-25, 24-26.



Statesboro lost on the road in the 5A Elite Eight to Greater Atlanta Christian in four sets.



The Savannah Arts Academy Panthers and the Hilton Head Island Seahawks still have third round matches to be played on Wednesday. Savannah Arts hosts Providence Christian at 5 p.m. while Hilton Head squares off with Lucy Beckham.