HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) – Mathilde Claisse, from the University of South Carolina, holds a two-shot lead after the second round of the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate at Long Cove Club on Feb. 28. Classie trailed by two after the first round, but another 69 on the scorecard propelled her into the lead.

As a team, the Gamecocks are also in the lead. South Carolina is at -1. They have four players in the top 14 of the tournament. LSU is second at +3. Georgia is tied for ninth at +22.

The final round of the tournament is tomorrow.