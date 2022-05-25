STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The drought is over in Vidalia as their baseball team wins the 2022 GHSA Class 2A State Championship for the first time in nearly 20 years, topping Thomasville 7-0.

This is the program’s third state championship and its first since 2003.



Vidalia pitcher Kevin Cox pitched a beauty, throwing a complete game two-hitter with nine strikeouts.



He got plenty of support from his teammates: six different Vidalia players drove in a run. Vidalia started the game strong in the top of the first, pushing across three runs.



After several scoreless innings, Vidalia erupted again in the fifth inning, starting with a two-run single by third baseman Walker Moncus. In total, Vidalia tagged Thomasville starter Anderson Everett with seven earned runs and six hits in just four innings of work.



Cox punctuated his performance by striking out Thomasville’s final batter, which led to a dogpile near the mound as Vidalia celebrated a title.

.@VidaliaAthleti1 broadcaster John Koon spent more than four decades in the booth. He's retiring after today.



He was going to retire three years ago, but the young guys on @vidaliabaseball convinced him to stay through their HS careers.



They delivered him a title. pic.twitter.com/TZdkTKNT7t — Andrew Goldstein (@AndyGold24) May 25, 2022

“I don’t know what I’m feeling to be honest with you,” Cox said. “I’m just crying and tearing up. I’m just trying to take it all in right now.”



The road has been a long one for Cox, who had to get Tommy John surgery last year and lost three teeth in a collision with a foul pole.



“All I could think was about everything I’ve been through. It was a written book. The last pitch, I was like ‘this is it right here.'”

Vidalia split its two games prior to today’s finale, winning Game 1 with a final score of 14-4 and losing Game Two, 10-3.