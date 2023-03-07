SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — You hear about it in sports all the time.

“Brothers, brothers, super close,” said Zayden Edwards.

Brotherhood — a bond forged in the heat of battle.

Zyere Edwards said, “Yes, we may argue. We may fight but we brothers.”

That brotherhood and grit helped St. Andrew’s win not just one but two state titles back-to-back.

“As soon as we got it done last year, we was looking for this year and we got it done. I love these guys,” Zayden replied.

However — next year’s team will a have noticeable difference.

“Teammates: MVP comes on cuz.”

And it all starts with that guy right there—GIAA Class Triple-A player of the year, Zyere Edwards.

“I’m super excited, ready for the next level but I want to enjoy this moment with my guys.”

He’ll be playing basketball at Augusta University for next fall.

An emotional moment for Zayden.

“It’s bittersweet man. I was talking to him in the hotel and was telling this is our last game together.”

This is his last game with his older brother.

“Right now I just got to enjoy this last win with him and I can’t wait to see him on the next level for sure.”

Together, the Edwards brothers helped St. Andrew’s win 53 games while only suffering five losses.

“I try not to think about he’s leaving, but at the end of the day you know it’s coming to that time, and I can’t wait to see what he does up in Augusta,” said Zayden

In the meantime, Zayden’s just trying to enjoy the last two months of high school with his blood brother.

“I remember the first time I beat him in one-on-one. I was 15 years old. I mean that’s crazy, going 15 years of your life not beating your brother at all, so when I first go it I was like I’m not playing you for another month.”

But that’s how you always want to go out with a win.

Something these brothers accomplished — together.

And shared with their extended family.

“If you ever hear us break it down at the end of practice it’s Lions on three family on six and that’s what we live by.”

A family bonded, literally centered around two brothers.