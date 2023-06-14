SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tormenta FC has been on a rollercoaster as we approach the one-month mark of the season.

The women are 2-3-3 with nine points in the south central division which is sixth out of seven teams.

The team has played better as of late. They scored three goals in a win against North Alabama and three goals in a win against Tennessee.

On Thursday, they play South Carolina United–a team they tied with back on May 25. The team is not ready to hit the panic button yet, but they feel if they can improve their chemistry, then they will see results in the win column.

“I think we did really well in working hard from start to finish,” defender Peyton Chick said. “We also do really well from game to game, learning our lessons and applying that into the next game making sure we are keeping our head up and moving forward. I think we had some tough individual battles. We were able to learn that. Learn that the game is not over until the final whistle. Keeping that momentum, Keeping that work rate up all the way to the end. It’s the biggest lesson that we could take away.”

The ladies have a chance to bring the record to .500 on Thursday with a win against South Carolina United.

The match starts at 7:30 p.m.