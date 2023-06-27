SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tormenta FC’S season will come to an end this Friday when they travel to Chattanooga for the last game of the season.

Tormenta FC is currently in fourth place in the South Central Division. They are trailing the top team, Chattanooga, by seven points.

While the season has not gone as planned on the field, one aspect both players and coaches rave about was the use of a sports psychologist.

The sports psychologists attended almost every practice and were present for every game, according to players. The psychologists focus on basics like helping players support each other and communicate better.

“I think it’s tough because it’s new,” defender Peyton Chick said. “I do think it’s helping work to not only help us perform at a level here in the USL W League but also with the new super league coming out. It’s going to help us gain that experience for us to play professionally.”

Each session would occur before training and last about 20 to 30 minutes.